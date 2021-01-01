Brianne Reversible Duvet Cover Set

Looking to refresh your master suite ensemble? Switch out your comforter to effortlessly create a new look! To craft an eclectic global aesthetic, try this duvet set. Inspired by designs from around the world, it showcases a Greek key pattern and double band borders with geometric and botanical details. The ivory and black color palette give this set versatility, so it can be used with both monochromatic and vibrant ensembles. Do you like to switch up your look with the changing seasons? Simply reverse this duvet to create a new look in your restful retreat. If you want a bolder display, you can also try tossing a few vibrant pillows on your bed too. Size: Full/Queen Duvet Cover + 2 Standard Shams