From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group BRI-3005 Brielle 5 Light 9" Tall Wall Sconce Antique Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Crystorama Lighting Group BRI-3005 Brielle 5 Light 9" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from capiz shellComes with a capiz shell shade(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 8-3/4"Width: 23"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 6 lbsBackplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 20"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Antique Silver