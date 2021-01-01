From braun
Braun BrewSense 12-cup Drip Coffee Maker - KF6050WH - Stainless Steel/White
Advertisement
Braun's BrewSense 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker features a glass FlavorCarafe that seals in the fresh flavor by minimizing air exposure. The unique PureFlavor system makes your coffee at exactly the right temperature and brewing time to extract the best flavor and aroma. The moment the luscious aroma of freshly brewed coffee fills the air, you know you're going to have a satisfying cup of savory goodness.