From red barrel studio

Brette Mid-Century Modern Light Blue Fabric Upholstered Dark Brown Finished Wood Storage Bench Ottoman

Description

Add style and utility to any space with the Brette storage ottoman. This chic ottoman features a streamlined design that makes it easy to coordinate with a wide range of decor styles. Upholstered in a soft, durable polyester fabric, the lid is foam-padded and biscuit tufted to provide the utmost sitting comfort. The ottoman features a storage compartment under the lid, providing space to store extra blankets and pillows. Tapered, dark brown-finished wood legs add mid-century modern appeal. Use this versatile piece in the entryway, living room, or bedroom. The Brette storage ottoman is made in Malaysia and requires assembly.

