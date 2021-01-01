Trademark Fine Art 'Breton Girls Dancing' Canvas Art by Gauguin

Artist: Gauguin Subject: PeopleStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features three girls dancing in front of a town. Prominent Colors: Tan, White, Grey Eugene Henri Paul Gauguin? was a French?post-Impressionist?artist. Unappreciated until after his death, Gauguin is now recognized for his experimental use of color and?Synthetist?style that were distinctly different from?Impressionism. Toward the end of his life, he spent ten years in?French Polynesia, and most of his paintings from this time depict people or landscapes from that region. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.