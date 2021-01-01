From barclay butera
Brentwood Round Dresser Mirror
With a nod to the fashion and romance of the Hollywood Regency period, this draws inspiration from the exclusive enclave near Beverly Hills. Designs offer a fresh twist on traditional, striking a balance between formal and casual. The unique Wilshire, hand-waxed to a soft luster, imparts remarkable depth to cathedral cherry and white ash burl veneers. Accents of black nickel stainless steel textured silver leaf, ebony inlays and a rich layering of chic textiles contemporize the look. The design aesthetic has a decidedly modern vibe, offering a luxe interpretation of today’s new traditional style.