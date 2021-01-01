From safavieh
Safavieh Brentwood Keeler 7 x 7 Light Gray/Blue Square Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Area Rug | BNT851G-7SQ
Advertisement
Superb clarity of design and warm, rich colors impart heirloom qualities on the Brentwood Rug Collection. Displaying timeless motifs revived in vivid highlights, Brentwood is a contemporary classic floor covering and an ideal choice for both traditional and classy-transitional decor. Made using soft, synthetic yarns in a close cut pile for long lasting beauty in any room setting. Safavieh Brentwood Keeler 7 x 7 Light Gray/Blue Square Indoor Distressed/Overdyed Area Rug | BNT851G-7SQ