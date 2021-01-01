Brentwood Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa - Blue Velvet - Pull Out Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

Wish you had a home worthy of its own spread in a design magazine? The Brentwood apartment size sleeper sofa will add that little boost of luxury you need to make your space look truly stylish. With button-tufted seat cushions, slim track arms and a solid wood base, it boasts a classy look that would fit right in with the swanky homes in its L.A. neighborhood namesake. The space-saving design doesn't skimp on features, however. There's a cozy full-size mattress inside that will comfortably fit up to two of your overnight guests. With your choice of fabric color, leg finish and mattress style (innerspring or memory foam), you can customize this sleeper sofa to your tastes. And even with all those luxury options, you'll still get a high-quality, American-made sofa with a lifetime warranty - talk about VIP status. Choose the Brentwood sleeper sofa to stick to your high style standards while also offering an inviting space for any out-of-town visitors.