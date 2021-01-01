From furniture of america
Furniture of America Brentwell Dark Walnut and Gray Upholstered Side Chairs (Set of 2)
A sophisticated choice for your dining room or breakfast nook, this contemporary set of two dining side chairs delivers comfort and supreme style. Perfect for a chic look and feel, the chairs feature a clean, sleek silhouette with straight post legs, all in a beautiful dark walnut finish that complements your dining table and surrounding decor. Each side chair features a tall, padded back and seat wrapped in dark gray upholstery that creates an almost monochromatic effect. Color: Dark Walnut and Gray.