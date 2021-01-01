Brent Chihuahua Dog Garden Stake

Thinking about adding a beautiful accent to your garden while maintaing it's chic? Look no further, this metal dog sign is a wonderful tribute to your fur baby and a focal point in any garden. The metal dog garden stake is approximately 20” x 20” not including the stake’s length and is made from 20 gauge steel and power coated to the desired color. Our different options of dog breeds allow you to choose one that caters personally to you. Each dog’s size will vary with breed (refer to the image of this product for specific size). This handcrafted Dog Garden Stake will become a decorative favorite outdoors or indoors on the wall. A charming way to add some elegance to your decor. This product comes with 1 piece of dog stake.