Brennen 48" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

This 48” Single Bathroom Vanity Set is a great solution for any bathroom type. This vanity set is a great blend of form and function. This 48” Single Bathroom Vanity Set is made of wood, which ensures strength and durability. This vanity set boasts of a marble top with a beige finish. It has a medium wood finish at its base. It features a porcelain white undermount sink and organized storage in the form of drawers for your hair products, lotions, brushes, combs, and other personal care items. The drain is placed directly below the faucet. It is pre-drilled for a three-hole faucet. This vanity set can transform your bathroom into a stylish oasis and is perfect for any bathroom remodel. This freestanding vanity set is the perfect example of quality, functionality, and durability. It brings an elegant and clean look to any bathroom. This vanity set requires some installation before it can be used. It is eco-friendly, which ensures it has minimal impact on the environment. This vanity set is easy to care for and can be wiped clean with a soft and dry cloth.