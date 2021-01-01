Brenly 22" W x 27" H x 5.5" D Wall Mounted Bathroom Cabinet

An ideal option for ample choice: What if you don't have enough storage, this mirror cabinet is your perfect option. The wall-mounted design, which saves valuable floor space. Plus, an adjustable shelf in the cabinet provides flexible and abundant space. And it is ideal for storing towels, paper rolls, and other supplies and gives you a clean bathroom. The door with a mirror not only protects privacy but keep humid and dusty out. Design for your bathroom: The design of the bathroom mirror cabinet is unique and modern. The 2-tire cabinet design for easy access storage. In addition, the shelf in the cabinet is adjustable, so it can fit different needs. Are you still worry about deficient storage space in the bathroom. Then it is an ideal choice for you! Plus, the bathroom cabinet can perfectly blend in various decoration styles. Besides, It is ideal for decorating your bathroom. Durable and durable construction: Made of P2 MDF board and coated with smooth paint, this bathroom cabinet free-standing can withstand dampness and prevent mildew. Accordingly, even in a humid environment, this floor cabinet can also provide a long time service for your family. Plus, the MDF board is sturdy and long-lasting enough to keep for a longer time using. This mirror cabinet can provide long time services for you. Security and easy to use: A slow closing, magnetic door ensures there will be no slamming or surprise pinched fingers while using this cabinet, protecting both your glass mirror and your stored items as well. Plus, there is a handle which is designed for easy open.