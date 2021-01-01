Brenda Pendant Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: Cream - Finish: Silver - (SL_Brenda_CR)

The Brenda Pendant Light by Seascape Lamps is a functional fixture mixing a clean initial design with a more elaborate sculptural construction. It begins by dropping a braided cable to a single light element, surrounding bright lamping with an acrylic diffuser to mute its brightness into a friendly glow. A shade of flared fabric held up by thin cables sweeps down and out over the sides, focusing the moderated lamping beneath it into a wide pool of light ideal for large living spaces. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Brushed Nickel