Bremond Floral Medallion Indoor Boho Area Rug, Berry Red, 3' 6" x 5' 6"

An ideal balance of subdued and bold, the Bremond Floral Medallion Indoor Boho Area Rug delivers character and charm to any transitional, bohemian, or modern farmhouse décor. The family-friendly Polyester construction is hard-wearing while being incredibly soft to the touch. The flatwoven base is easy to maintain, allows chairs sitting atop this rug to slide easily, and is sure to clear any doorway in your home. Creating a fascinating display of stylish opulence, the large-scale floral medallion motif radiates from the center in your choice of three vibrant colorways, including Cobalt Blue, Berry Red, or Sapphire Blue. A coordinating border frames this piece and offers a tailored finish to this beautiful oriental-inspired area rug. Finished with a well-made Cotton canvas backing, this rug is a long-lasting and durable option for homes with children and pets (rug pad recommended).