From laura ashley
Laura Ashley Open Lt/Pastel Grey Breezy Floral Gray Quilt Set
Advertisement
Laura Ashley Breezy Floral Gray Quilt Set. Vintage cottage-chic gets a modern makeover with an updated palette in this coveted quilt set from Laura Ashley. The archive floral is fresh and pretty, and the surprising polka dot reverse is a whisper of pale pink and white. Twin set includes: 1 Twin quilt: 88 in L x 68 in W 1 Standard sham: 20 in W x 26 in L Full/Queen set includes: 1 Full/Queen quilt: 90 in W x 90 in L 2 Standard shams: 20 in W x 26 in L King set includes: 1 King quilt: 96 in W x 104 in L 2 King shams: 20 in W x 36 in L