Ivy Hill Tile Breeze Plum 12-3/4 in. x 12-3/4 in. x 6 mm Glass Mosaic Tile, Purple

This stunning face mounted mosaic of the Breeze Plum 12-3/4 in. x 12-3/4 in. x 6 mm Glass Tile is created to look like stained glass. With a mixture of colors, this tile will give a luminescent quality to any bathroom, kitchen or pool installation. Add a crisp pop to any room with these beautiful tiles that are versatile. Due to the nature of glass, a slight amount of variation in color and size can occur from lot to lot. The Breeze Collection produced as a face mounted mosaic. Instead of a mesh mounted sheet you will receive a sheet with a plastic film holding the tiles in place. The purpose of this new face mounted version is because it is ideal for installations in submerged areas such as pools, showers, bathtubs etc. The plastic film is to be removed only once the sheet has been installed and the thin set has been given adequate time to cure.