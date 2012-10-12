12" x 12" Bree Madden Minimal Palms Framed Wall Poster - Deny Designs

Frame it up. The Deny Designs framed wall art takes away all the hassle of finding the right frame for your art. The art is printed on a satin wood finish and comes exposed for a more artistic look. The frames are available in a variety of colors and sizes so no matter your design needs, we have just the option for you. Sprinkle in different sizes and maybe an art canvas or two to help create a picture-perfect gallery wall. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Size: 12" x 12".