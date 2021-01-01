LA-Z-BOY Breckenridge Java Brown 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Sunbrella Meredian Brick Red Cushions

LA-Z-BOY Outdoor Patio Furniture features premium patio furniture for all types of outdoor living. The Breckenridge Seating Set features all-weather handwoven resin wicker over heavy-duty aluminum rustproof framing. Each panel is individually handwoven to perfection by skilled weavers with years of experience. The Outdoor Sofa includes generous, extra deep cushioning, creating the added comfort known from LA-Z-BOY. The all-weather cushion fabric comes in stunning Sunbrella Meridian Brick with coordinating toss pillows. The woven coffee table has a scratch resistant tempered clear glass top and is easy to clean and maintain. The Breckenridge LA-Z-BOY Outdoor collection has graceful curves and smooth lines for added elegance bringing comfort and luxury to your outdoor living experience.