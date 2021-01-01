Thermocast Breckenridge Drop-In Acrylic 33 in. 4-Hole Double Bowl Kitchen Sink in Peach Bisque

A Master Collection designer Thermocast Cast-acrylic double bowl kitchen sink with a rich high gloss finish that is easy-to-clean with non-abrasive cleaners. An exquisitely detailed design with drains that are positioned to maximize workspace and large offset basins for added functionality. It has the beauty of porcelain with strength of cast iron yet lighter weight. The insulated construction absorbs waste disposal noise and resists stain, rust, oxidation, chipping, and scratches. The surface can be polished with ordinary liquid sink, countertop, or auto polish to maintain beauty and luster. It is versatility designed for both Drop-in and Undermount ready for quick and easy installation. No mounting clips required for Drop-in installation. Plumbers putty for drains and silicone sealant for perimeter of sink is all that needed. All Thermocast brand Cast-acrylic sinks are certified by the National Association of Home Builders Research Center and carry a Lifetime Warranty. Color: Peach Bisque.