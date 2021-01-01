From boredkoalas positivity motivational
BoredKoalas Positivity Motivational Breathe Positivity Motivational Saying Quote Relaxing Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Grab this Breathe pillow as a gift for your best friend or relative who loves Inspirational Message Positivity Motivational Saying Quote throw pillows This Breathe pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for moms, wives, positive thinkers, life coaches, mentors, and teacher men, women, boys, girls, kids, teens for Father's Day, Mother's Day Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only