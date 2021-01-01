From rebrilliant
Breathable Paito Chaise Lounge Cover
Advertisement
Rebrilliant patio lounge covers offer supreme protection for your outdoor furniture against rain, snow, and other outdoor elements. 600D Oxford fabric undercoated with PVC is heat resistant. Adjustable hems and click-close straps at the bottom ensure adjustments of tightness for a custom fit and keep the cover from blowing off on windy days. Your furniture and you will be both satisfied with their well-made covers. Size: 31" H x 38" W x 31" D