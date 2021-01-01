You deserve to get a good night's sleep, and this gel-infused memory foam mattress is here to set the foundation for it! Made from three layers of foam and wrapped in a fluffy outer cover with a fire-proof micro-fiber inner cover, this mattress is comfortable and odor-resistant, so you'll spend more time sleeping and less time sneezing. And thanks to its hypoallergenic and breathable design, even sensitive sleepers can rest easy and stay cool while they do it. Plus, with edge support, this mattress won't sag if you roll toward the edge. Crafted using high-grade Curtice-US certified foam materials and backed by a 10-year warranty, we assured your mattress is 100% safe and won't sink or sag even after 10 years. Subrtex Breathable 8-in Full Memory Foam Mattress in White | SBTJYCD0803