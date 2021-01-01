Breast Cancer Awareness Leopard Rainbow Tees Co. Pink Leopard Rainbow Ribbon Breast Cancer Survivor Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you know someone who survived Chemo Therapy for breast cancer so this is the perfect gift for her to make her smile. Breast cancer gifts for women. Breast cancer survivor gift for women. breast cancer shirts. Breast cancer gifts for women. If you hate cancer this is a wonderful gift for anyone going through this in their fight against cancer. For every breast cancer survivor, this is the perfect gift. I wear pink proudly for support of those with breast cancer. Breast Cancer awareness shirts 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only