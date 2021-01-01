From maxim lighting
Maxim Lighting Breakwater 7-in Black Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light | 10268CLBK
A squared off interpretation of coastal outdoor lighting, Breakwater features a flat top shade and an angular ring to shade and direct the light. Constructed of all aluminum materials which are then powder coated with an exterior paint in your choice of Black or Weathered Zinc. The Clear glass diffusers cleverly twist lock into the frame for a clean and secure installation. Maxim Lighting Breakwater 7-in Black Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light | 10268CLBK