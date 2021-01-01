Whether you're planning a lounge, cafe, library, breakroom or restaurant, let the Cain Collection take you there. These versatile tables are at home in stylish cafe or coffee shop settings as well as lunch rooms. This set includes one 42-inch round Cain table and four Blue Zeng Stack Chairs. The table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mocha Walnut laminate tabletop that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. The stylish X-Base is constructed of a tubular steel post and solid steel X-Base. Hidden adjustable glides keep the tabletop level and are easy to adjust. Regency's Patent-Pending Zeng stack chair is not only unique, but durable, sturdy and versatile as well. The Zeng seat and back are treated with an anti-microbial agent, which makes it perfect for schools, waiting rooms, cafeterias and more. A reinforced black metal frame is designed to support up to 400lbs and a built in handle makes moving the chair easier. All Regency chairs are backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair bases and frames and a 2-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair mechanisms and upholstery. Cain tables are backed by a 10-Year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty. Regency Breakroom Brown 4-Person Training Table (42-in W x 29-in H) Walnut | TB42RNDMW44BE