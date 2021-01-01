No matter what room you're planning, plan it with Via tables. These modern tables are a perfect fit in stylish café ¯r coffee shop settings as well as lunch rooms, kitchens or common work areas. This 36-inch cafe-style square table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Maple laminate tabletop that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. It stands at a stylish 42-inches tall and can be used alone as a stand up table or with bar-height chairs and stools. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. The classic X-base is constructed of durable stamped steel that is built to withstand daily wear and tear and has a subtle grey finish that is sure to match any decor. Hidden adjustable glides keep the tabletop level and are easy to adjust. Via tables are backed by a 10-Year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty. Regency Breakroom Off-White 4-Person Training Table (36-in W x 42-in H) | TVCX3636PLGY