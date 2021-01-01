Whether you're planning a lounge, cafe, library, breakroom or restaurant, let the Cain Collection take you there. These versatile tables are at home in stylish cafe or coffee shop settings as well as lunch rooms. This 36-inch cafe-height square table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Beige laminate tabletop that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. It stands at a stylish 42-inches tall and can be used alone as a stand up table or with bar-height chairs and stools. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. The stylish X-Base is constructed of a tubular steel post and solid steel X-Base. Hidden adjustable glides keep the tabletop level and are easy to adjust. The Cain Collection is backed by a 10-Year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty. Regency Breakroom Off-White 4-Person Training Table (36-in W x 42-in H) | TCB3636BE