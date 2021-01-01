Give everyone more room with Kee tables. Kee post legs come four to a set and include adjustable leveling glides so you have a steady table with no wobble. This versatile table and chair set includes one 36-inch square Kee table with chrome post legs and four Blue \"M\" Stack Chairs. The table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mahogany laminate tabletop that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. A sleek alternative to pedestal style bases, this set of post legs comes in a modern chrome to match any decor. The legs are constructed of tubular steel with adjustable glides on the bottom of the base. The sturdy, lightweight \"M\" stack chair by Regency offers durability, style and value. Its black metal frame and contoured plastic seat and back are strong and easy to clean. This versatile stack chair easily stores away in stacks of 12 and features a built in handle for easy mobility. All Regency chairs are backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair bases and frames and a 2-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair mechanisms and upholstery. Kee tables are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Regency Breakroom Brown 4-Person Training Table (36-in W x 29-in H) | TB3636MHBPCM47BE