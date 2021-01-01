Give everyone more room with Kee tables. Kee post legs come four to a set and include adjustable leveling glides so you have a steady table with no wobble. This versatile table and chair set includes one 30-inch square Kee table with chrome post legs and four Black Zeng Stack Chairs. The table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mocha Walnut laminate tabletop that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. A sleek alternative to pedestal style bases, this set of post legs comes in a modern chrome to match any decor. The legs are constructed of tubular steel with adjustable glides on the bottom of the base. Regency's Patent-Pending Zeng stack chair is not only unique, but durable, sturdy and versatile as well. The Zeng seat and back are treated with an anti-microbial agent, which makes it perfect for schools, waiting rooms, cafeterias and more. A reinforced black metal frame is designed to support up to 400lbs and a built in handle makes moving the chair easier. All Regency chairs are backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair bases and frames and a 2-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair mechanisms and upholstery. Kee tables are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Regency Breakroom Brown 4-Person Training Table (30-in W x 29-in H) Walnut | TB3030MWBPCM44BK