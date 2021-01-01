The elegant Kobe collection puts the class in classroom. These versatile tables are at home in stylish restaurant settings as well as classrooms, breakrooms and more. This set includes one 30-inch round Kobe table and four Grey Zeng Stack Chairs. The table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Maple laminate tabletop that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. The base is constructed of a black tubular steel X-Base and is protected with a black powder coated finish for a uniform, matte finish. Adjustable glides on the bottom that raise the whole base off the ground give the Kobe collection an open, modern look. Regency's Patent-Pending Zeng stack chair is not only unique, but durable, sturdy and versatile as well. The Zeng seat and back are treated with an anti-microbial agent, which makes it perfect for schools, waiting rooms, cafeterias and more. A reinforced black metal frame is designed to support up to 400lbs and a built in handle makes moving the chair easier. All Regency chairs are backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair bases and frames and a 2-year limited manufacturer's warranty on chair mechanisms and upholstery. Kobe table bases are backed by a 10-Year Limited Manufacturer's Warranty. Regency Breakroom Off-White 4-Person Training Table (30-in W x 29-in H) | TKB30RNDPL44GY