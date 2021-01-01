From regency
Regency Breakroom Off-White 4-Person Training Table (30-in W x 29-in H) | TB3030BEBPCM44BK
Advertisement
Versatile table and chair set includes one 30-inch square table with chrome post legs and 4 Black Zeng Stack Chairs. Tabletop is constructed of a 1-inch thick thermal fused melamine laminate finished with a black T-Mold edge banding. Beige laminate tabletop is scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipes clean easily. Zeng seat and back are color permeated and treated with an anti-microbial agent, which makes it perfect for schools, cafeterias or waiting rooms. Chairs have a reinforced black metal frame designed to withstand 400-pounds and a built-in carrying handle that makes moving easy. Regency Breakroom Off-White 4-Person Training Table (30-in W x 29-in H) | TB3030BEBPCM44BK