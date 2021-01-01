Give everyone more room with Kee tables. Kee post legs come four to a set and include adjustable leveling glides so you have a steady table with no wobble. This 30-inch round table assembles in a snap with just a few screws. The table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mahogany laminate tabletop that is 3/4 in. thick making this table lightweight as well as durable. The slim profile tabletop is finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. A sleek alternative to pedestal style bases, this set of post legs comes in a classic chrome to match any decor. The legs are constructed of tubular steel with adjustable leveling glides on the bottom of the base. Kee tables are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Regency Breakroom Brown 4-Person Training Table (30-in W x 29-in H) | TB3018RNDMHBPCM