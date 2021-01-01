Design Toscano Breakneck Falls Stone Bonded Resin Illuminated Garden Fountain

You'll be hard pressed to find a more naturalistic garden fountain than this amazingly detailed work of functional fountain art. Tranquil cascading streams of water flow down 4 tiers of craggy weathered stones into 4 LED illuminated pools to be admired day or night, creating a peaceful in-home oasis. The Breakneck Falls fountain is perfectly sized to be placed anywhere, from a deck to a patio table. Cast in quality designer resin and hand-finished to replicate a natural stone waterfall, this investment in garden art features an integrated, UL-listed, indoor/outdoor pump that brings the soothing sound of cascading water to your home. Another creative sculptural fountain from the Design Toscano Small Wonders collection that will make a delightful gift for yourself or a friend. 11 in. W x 9 in. D x 17.50 in. H, 10 lbs.