Kellogg's Breakfast Bulk Snack Pack, Pop-Tarts Frosted Toaster Pastries Strawberry (64 Pastries), Cinnamon Brown Sugar (64 Pastries) and Kellogg's Cereal Variety Pack (48 Boxes)

A delicious breakfast cereal variety pack containing a random selection of Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Pops, Apple Jacks, Froot Loops, Frosted Mini Wheats, and Frosted Flakes (assortment varies) Family-favorite cereals perfect for kids and adults, Yummy, sweetened, and crafted to help bring energy and smiles to busy mornings Start your day with tempting pastry crust and the sweet taste of strawberry; A delicious morning treat that's great for kids and adults Soft toaster pastries with frosting and sugar sprinkles on the outside and gooey filling on the inside Start your day with tempting pastry crust and the sweet taste of brown sugar and cinnamon; A delicious morning treat that's great for kids and adults Soft toaster pastries with frosting and sprinkles on the outside and gooey filling on the inside