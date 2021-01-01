Breadboard Female to Female Jumper Wires Black Red Color for Power Lines 01 Square Head 60Pack 24AWG by Hellotronics FF 15CM Pack of 60

Best Quality Guranteed. WE ARE MANUFACTURER: With capable producing and assembling ability, we supply these Jumper Wires in high quality and affordable prices. The REAL 24AWG wires comes with 11 cords x 0.16mm and material, in RoHs compliance, makes it more safe to use. MORE COLORS AND MORE CHOICES FOR YOU: Hellotronics supply male to male, male to female and female to female Jumper Wires with length 4/6/12', each package comes with 10 colors by 10 pieces each. These Jumper Wires work great with Arduino Breadboards Raspberry Pi and really any 0.1' pitch prototyping board. MAKES PROJECT EASY: Solid quality product that makes quick jumper connections on a breadboard very easy. They will become your go-to for quick connections compatible with Arduino or FPGA board and breadboard. PRE-MADE JUMPER WIRES: Their ends are solid, at the right length and proper diameter to fit in the holes of your breadboard. This makes