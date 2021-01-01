Messermeister Bread Knife

You don't need to graduate from culinary school to create scrumptious meals. Channel your inner food professional with a baker's bread knife. The bread knife features a stamped blade with a rounded tip that will slice everything! The scallops are rounded just enough to gain traction on slippery smooth surfaces but are gentle enough to slice through coarsely textured food without shredding it. It is great for slicing tomatoes, baguettes, roasts, and even slicing through cakes or pastries. The German 1.4116 stainless carbon alloy blade resists stains and corrosion, exhibits toughness and durability, holds its edge retention, and is easy to resharpen to a razor-like edge. The 3-step 15-degree Elite edge is hand stropped on a cloth wheel to create an impressively sharp cutting surface. Do not put the chef knife set in the dishwasher and hand wash only. Blade Length: 8"