Bread and Batter Stations Bar Cart

Features:1 Stainless U-channel to catch drips between pans2 Cold charge gel trays for holding batter mixBread and Batter Station collection2 Perforated baskets, 1 coarse basket for batter and 1 fine basket for breadingTop pan captures breading mixture, bottom pan holds breading mixMaintains temperature under 40 degreesOpen design for easy cleaning2 Stainless steel full size steam pans 6" deepFrame Material: MetalFrame Material Details: Stainless steelWheel Material: Metal; PolyolefinProduct Type: Serving CartFinish: Stainless steelPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: Stainless steelWater Resistant: NoRust Resistant: YesWarp Resistant: NoChip Resistant: NoTarnish Resistant: YesStorage Cabinets Included: NoLegs Included: YesRemovable Legs: NoNumber of Legs: 4Leg Finish: Stainless steelLeg Glides: NoCasters Included: YesNumber of Casters: 4Removable Casters: YesLocking Casters: YesNumber of Locking Casters: 2Brakes Included: YesCable Management: NoTV Mount Included: NoWeight Capacity: 525 PoundsGSA Approved: YesADA Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoASTM Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCSA Certified: NoCPG Certified: NoFIRA Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoPEFC Certified: NoUL Listed: NoHeight Adjustable: NoLegs: NoTools Needed for Assembly: Rubber malletInstallation Required: NoFrame Material: MetalFrame Material Details: Stainless steelFrame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Wood Species: Top Material: MetalTop Material Details: Stainless steelTop Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Frame Finish: Stainless steelTop Finish: Stainless steelWork Surface: YesShape: RectangularWheels Included: YesNumber of Wheels: 4Removable Wheels: YesLocking Wheels: YesFoldable: NoRemovable Serving Tray: NoHandles Included: NoNumber of Handles: Style: Modern & ContemporaryTowel Rack: NoNumber of Towel Bars: Removable Towel Rack: Wine Bottle Storage Included: NoBottle Capacity: Maximum Bottle Size: Stemware Storage Included: NoStemware Glass Capacity: Shelves Included: YesAdjustable Shelves: NoShelf Material: MetalOutdoor Use: YesTotal Weight Capacity: 525Shelf Weight Capacity: Country of Origin: United StatesSpefications:Fahrenheit for up to 8 hours when food is placed directly in panADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: FIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: GreenSpec: GSA Approved: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: SCS Certified: Lacey Act Compliant: Fire Rated: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:5" x 1" Swivel stem castersOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 60.25Overall Width - Side to Side: 24.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 29Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 81Shelves: YesShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: 36Shelf Width- Side to Side: 30Shelf Depth - Front to Back: 28Assembly:Adult Assembly