Pfister BRB-TB0 Tisbury 6-3/16" Wall Mounted Towel Ring Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring 6 Inch
Pfister BRB-TB0 Tisbury 6-3/16" Wall Mounted Towel Ring Product Features:Constructed of metalCovered under Pfister's Pforever lifetime warrantyHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedValve Trim Specifications:Width: 6-3/16"Projection (Depth): 3" 6 Inch Polished Chrome