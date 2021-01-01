Pfister BRB-R0 Redmond Towel Ring Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring

Pfister BRB-R0 Redmond Towel Ring Redmond Towel RingThe Redmond collection from Pfister provides every accessory you might need for your bathroom. This traditional-themed family is neutral enough to be included in virtually any bathroom setting. The Redmond collection’s tissue holders, towel rings, and towel bars will help complete your bathroom with the little things that make a difference. Find them in your choice Tuscan bronze and chrome finishes.5-7/8" total ring diameterConcealed mounting system hides unsightly screwsSingle post mountingSimple, functional designProvides 2" clearance between towel ring and wallMatches Redmond collection faucets and accessoriesAll necessary mounting hardware includedFully covered under Pfister's Pforever Lifetime Warranty Polished Chrome