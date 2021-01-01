Furniture of America Braylene Glam 8-Drawer Dresser, Metallic Gray

Furniture of America Braylene Glam 8-Drawer Dresser, Metallic GrayIncludes: One (1) dresserStyle: GlamFinish: Metallic GrayMaterials: Solid woodEight drawers with quilted front designDiamond-outlined accentsAssembly requiredShips in 1 box Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 64.88"W x 17.5"D x 40.88"HWeight capacity: 100 lbsProduct weight: 196 lbs Click here to view the assembly guide Shop the Matching Collection: Bed - 580352023 Nightstand - 571755704 About Furniture of America Furniture of America is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We are more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.