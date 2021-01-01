From us pride furniture
US Pride Furniture Bray 58 in. Light Gray Linen 2-Seater Twin Sleeper Sofa Bed with Removable Cushions, Light Grey
Advertisement
This convertible sleeper loveseat has a wooden frame that makes it tough and durable. It is upholstered in Linen Fabric, which gives you the much needed comfort and rest. The Sofa Bed features a tufted style and sports a stunning charcoal color on a simple yet elegant solid pattern. . It is suitable for residential as well as commercial use. Color: Light Grey.