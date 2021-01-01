Braxton 9.84" x 39.37" Porcelain Field Tile

Advertisement
MSI’s Braxton Midnight Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile feature long linear veins in charcoal gray to dove gray hues set against a neutral background for an affordable luxury look. These 10x40” large-format wood-look planks create a soothing and relaxing mood, with minimal grout lines for seamless continuity. Use on floors, walls, or both and create a signature space that welcomes a wide variety of decorative schemes. Whether installed in a traditional pattern or eye-catching herringbone, this easy-maintenance, high-durability rectified tiles are perfect for busy homes and light commercial spaces. Color: Blanca