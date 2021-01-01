Brave 4 4K 20MP WiFi Action Camera Ultra HD with EIS 30m Underwater Waterproof Camera Remote Control 5X Zoom Underwater Camcorder with 2 Batteries.

Best Quality Guranteed. UPGRADE SERIES OF EK7000: Featuring 4K/24fps, 2K/30fps and 1080P/60FPS video resolution and 20MP photos, Brave 4 action camera enables you to take incredible photos and ultra HD videos, clearly recording the beauty and wonders in life! OPTIONAL VIEW ANGLE AND ANTI-SHAKING: Adjust the view angle of this action camera according to your needs between 170, 140, 110, and 70. Built in smart gyroscope for anti-shaking and image stabilization to make your video much more smooth. SPORTS CAMERA WITH WIFI AND HDMI: Sharing & editing videos from an action camera is easier with the free app. Just download the App on your phone or tablet and connect with this action camera. Wi-Fi signal ranges up to 10 meters. With HDMI Port allows you to connect it with television. 100FT WATERPROOF CAMERA AND 2" IPS SCREEN: Place your action camera into the waterproof case and securely fasten it, then you can dive