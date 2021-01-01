Braud Coffee Beans 16.5' L x 20.5" W Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

This product offers individuals the freedom to be creative with decorating, to embrace pattern, texture, and color, and to create bold and expressive interiors, without the worry of a long-term commitment. To apply, peel away the backing to expose the water-based adhesive. Press onto a smooth surface and align the pattern from panel to panel. This removable wallpaper is Type A fire-rated for flame spread and smoke-developed. The product works best when applied to surfaces that have been painted with a satin or semi-gloss finish. Applications on flat and matte paints and textured surfaces are not recommended. Color: Stone Gray