Brassfield 5 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
This is 5 pieces of the rattan furniture set. This furniture set not only makes your outdoor life more comfortable but also make your garden more beautiful with its fashionable and modern style. It is made of rattan material and steel frame, which is sturdy and can serve you for a long time. Its seat cushions are really comfortable and soft. This furniture set is perfect for your patio, garden, backyard, deck and other outdoor living space.