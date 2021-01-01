Brass Bulkhead Outdoor Wall Light by Original BTC - Color: Grey - Finish: Brass - (BT-DP7028/BR/WE)

The Brass Bulkhead Outdoor Wall Light is inspired by Great Britain's maritime history. Crafted with a die-cast bulkhead light in natural brass, unlacquered, with frosted glass diffusers making this fixture ideal for outdoors. Mixing industrial style with modern sophistication, Original BTC has been creating fine lighting solutions for the contemporary lifestyle, hand-assembled in Oxford, England since 1990. Original BTC operates from their core values of quality, detail, and use of only the finest materials such as aluminum, chrome, and bone china to create beautifully unprocessed lights. Industrial, yet timeless, Original BTC offers an exclusive selection of table lights, floor lights, wall lights, and pendant incandescent and LED lights to redefine the mood of any space. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Weathered Brass