Regency Brasas 31 in. Mahogany Desk with Built-in Shelves, Brown

Find your niche with the versatile and modern Niche collection. Simple, clean and compact, the Niche line is sure to please. The Niche 31 in. Desk is the perfect accompaniment to any home or bedroom office. Its rich dark Truffle finish shows subtle wood grain and is sure to please. It has 2-fixed shelves for display and storage. No tools Lock Dowel assembly allows pieces to simply snap together and lock into place for a sturdy, hassle-free build. No more searching for the right size screwdriver or dropping tiny screws. Just snap into place and go. Less hardware and fewer small parts means less plastic packaging and less waste. Its compact design makes it the perfect fit for dorm rooms, living rooms, any room. Add extra surface area with the Niche 29 in. Bookcase, which is designed to complement the desk nicely. Make Niche a part of your home or office today. Color: Mahogany.