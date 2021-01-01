Foremost Brantley 19 in. W x 15 in. D x 70 in. H Linen Cabinet in Distressed Grey

Bring the simplicity and warmth of farmhouse style into your bathroom with the Brantley Collection. The 19 in. x 70 in. floor cabinet features 1 soft close doors, 1 interior adjustable shelf, and 1 full extension slow close drawer to maximize your storage space. Top open adjustable shelving provides ample storage for items you need easy access to. With style elements such as a Distressed Grey finish and a beaded inlay on the doors, the Brantley Collection will help you bring the cozy farmhouse feel of the rest of your home right into the bathroom.