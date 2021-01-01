MOEN Brantford Single-Handle Pull-Out Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with Reflex and Power Clean in Spot Resist Stainless

With the Brookshire series from MOEN, you can enjoy pull-out functionality that's traditionally styled and sized to perfection. The Brookshire Pull-Out Sprayer Kitchen Faucet features a handful of intricate touches, such a teardrop-shaped handle and etched rings expertly spaced from spout to neck. Brookshire also utilizes Reflex technology, a comprehensive system of design enhancements engineered specifically for pull-out and pull-down movement by undocking easily, moving with you and retracting effortlessly when you're done. Even more, this model showcases MOEN's exclusive Spot Resist finish that resists fingerprints and water spots to maintain its original brilliance and easily wipes clean, ensuring the beautiful stainless appearance will continue to shine over time. Size: 12.25 In. Color: Spot Resist Stainless.