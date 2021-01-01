MOEN Brantford Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Touchless Kitchen Faucet with MotionSense and Reflex in Spot Resist Stainless

Upgrade to hands-free with the Brantford Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet, featuring MOEN's exclusive motion-sensing technology. MotionSense provides the convenience of a kitchen faucet that can sense and respond to what you need, the moment you need it, by activing water flow with just a wave of your hand. Now available on faucets in MOEN's traditionally styled Brantford collection, this hands-free control helps you efficiently accomplish routine tasks without ever touching your faucet. The Brantford also utilizes Reflex technology, a system engineered specifically for pull-out and pull-down movement to enhance overall usability by undocking easily, moving with you and retracting effortlessly when you're done. Color: Spot Resist Stainless.